Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The future of teleworking: A place-based toolkit for local development

This project aims to support national, regional and local governments of the OECD in promoting a smooth transition to the likely large-scale and enduring use of teleworking conducive to sustainable social and economic local development. Taking a neutral stance, it aims to inform policy solutions for countries and regions seeking to capitalise on teleworking potential.

Go to top