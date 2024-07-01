The future of teleworking: A place-based toolkit for local development

The pandemic has triggered a mass teleworking experiment, unprecedented in size and scope. The shift towards a large-scale, enduring teleworking model could have strong and long-term implications for the geography of local employment. Different degrees of preparedness to teleworking could widen divides between firm and worker types, as well as between regions.

At the same time, teleworking comes with opportunities, such as reduced congestion in cities and job creation in firms and regions offering attractive teleworking arrangements. Public policies have the potential to minimise disparities, and promote a sustainable transition.