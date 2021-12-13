Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Italia: Profilo della sanità 2021

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/92056604-it
Authors
OECD, European Observatory on Health Systems and Policies
Tags
State of Health in the EU

Select a language

English
italiano

Cite this content as:

OECD/European Observatory on Health Systems and Policies (2021), Italia: Profilo della sanità 2021, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/92056604-it.
Go to top