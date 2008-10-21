Skip to main content
Esame OCSE sulla Riforma della Regolazione: Italia 2007

Assicurare la qualità della regolazione a tutti i livelli di governo
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264040465-it
OECD
OECD Reviews of Regulatory Reform

OECD (2008), Esame OCSE sulla Riforma della Regolazione: Italia 2007: Assicurare la qualità della regolazione a tutti i livelli di governo, FORMEZ, Roma, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264040465-it.
