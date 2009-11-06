Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Panorama de la educación 2009

Indicadores de la OCDE
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264079533-es
Authors
OECD
Tags
Panorama de la educación

Select a language

English
français
Deutsch
español

Cite this content as:

OECD (2009), Panorama de la educación 2009: Indicadores de la OCDE, Santillana, Spain, Madrid, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264079533-es.
Go to top