Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Marcos teóricos de PISA 2003

Conocimientos y destrezas en Matemáticas, Lectura, Ciencias y Solución de problemas
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264065963-es
Authors
OECD
Tags
PISA

Select a language

English
français
español
日本語

Cite this content as:

OECD (2005), Marcos teóricos de PISA 2003: Conocimientos y destrezas en Matemáticas, Lectura, Ciencias y Solución de problemas, Instituto Nacional de Evaluación y Calidad del Sistema Educativo, Madrid, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264065963-es.
Go to top