Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Conocimientos y aptitudes para la vida

Primeros resultados del programa internacional de evaluación de estudiantes (PISA) 2000 de la OCDE
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264065949-es
Authors
OECD
Tags
PISA

Select a language

English
français
Deutsch
español

Cite this content as:

OECD (2007), Conocimientos y aptitudes para la vida: Primeros resultados del programa internacional de evaluación de estudiantes (PISA) 2000 de la OCDE, Santillana, Mexico, México, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264065949-es.
Go to top