Conocimientos y aptitudes para la vida
Primeros resultados del programa internacional de evaluación de estudiantes (PISA) 2000 de la OCDE
Report
PISA
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
In the same series
-
15 octubre 2014
-
2 abril 2012
-
30 marzo 2012
-
30 marzo 2012
-
30 marzo 2012
-
30 marzo 2012
-
29 febrero 2012
-
Report8 diciembre 2008
Related publications
-
Country note27 junio 2024
-
Country note27 junio 2024
-
Country note27 junio 2024
-
Working paper27 septiembre 2022
-
-
26 octubre 2018
-
23 octubre 2018
-
3 octubre 2018