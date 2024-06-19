Poland and the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention

2022 Poland’s fight against foreign bribery has stalled and needs urgent action | in Polish

2021 Poland’s lack of progress in implementing reforms to boost fight against foreign bribery remains a serious concern

2020 Poland should urgently implement reforms to boost fight against foreign bribery and preserve independence of prosecutors and judges l Polska powinna pilnie wdrożyć reformy, aby wesprzeć zwalczanie przekupstwa zagranicznego i utrzymać niezależność prokuratorów i sędziów

2018 Poland must make urgent legislative reforms to combat foreign bribery

2013 Poland needs strategy to meet growing risk of foreign bribery

2007 Poland should strengthen corporate liability laws that apply to foreign bribery