Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Review of Implementation of the Convention and 1997 Recommendation Phase 1 Report: Poland

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/cf6810f9-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention

Cite this content as:

OECD (2001), Review of Implementation of the Convention and 1997 Recommendation Phase 1 Report: Poland, Implementing the OECD Anti-Bribery Convention, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/cf6810f9-en.
Go to top