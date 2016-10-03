Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Zero Road Deaths and Serious Injuries

Leading a Paradigm Shift to a Safe System
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282108055-en
Authors
International Transport Forum
Tags
Download PDF

Select a language

English
español

Cite this content as:

ITF (2016), Zero Road Deaths and Serious Injuries: Leading a Paradigm Shift to a Safe System, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789282108055-en.
Go to top