Young Drivers

With traffic crashes being the single greatest killer of those aged 15-24 in OECD countries, this report provides an overview of the scope of the problem of young driver risk, its primary causes and concrete options to combat it. It systematically examines the specifics of young driver crashes as well as the factors behind the risk such as drugs and alcohol, fatigue, skills acquired, and motivation for safe driving. It then examines countermeasures currently employed as well as new technological innovations which might be helpful.