World Energy Outlook 2012

Industry and government decision-makers and others with a stake in the energy sector all need WEO-2012. It presents authoritative projections of energy trends through to 2035 and insights into what they mean for energy security, environmental sustainability and economic development.

Oil, coal, natural gas, renewables and nuclear power are all covered, together with an update on climate change issues. Global energy demand, production, trade, investment and carbon dioxide emissions are broken down by region or country, by fuel and by sector.

Special strategic analyses cover

-What unlocking thepurely economic potential for energy efficiency could do, country by country and sector by sector, for energy markets, the economy and the environment.

-The Iraqi energy sector, examining both its importance in satisfying the country’s own needs and its crucial role in meeting global oil and gas demand.

-An examination of the cost of delaying action on climate change.

-The water-energy nexus,as water resources become increasingly stressed and access more contentious.

-Measures of progress towards providing universal access to modern energy services.



There are many uncertainties; but many decisions cannot wait. The insights of WEO‑2012 are invaluable to those who must shape our energy future.