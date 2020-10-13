World Energy Outlook 2020

The World Energy Outlook, the IEA’s flagship publication, provides a comprehensive view of how the global energy system could develop in the coming decades.

This year’s exceptional circumstances require an exceptional approach. The usual long-term modelling horizons are kept but the focus for this new Outlook is firmly on the next ten years, exploring in detail the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on the energy sector and the near-term actions that could accelerate clean energy transitions.

The analysis targets the key uncertainties facing the energy sector in relation to the duration of the pandemic and its implications, while mapping out the choices that would pave the way towards a sustainable recovery.

The strategic insights from the WEO-2020 are based on detailed modelling of different potential pathways out of the crisis, covering all regions, fuels and technologies and using the latest data on energy markets, policies and costs.