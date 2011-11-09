World Energy Outlook 2011 brings together the latest data, policy developments, and the experience of another year to provide robust analysis and insight into global energy markets, today and for the next 25 years. This edition of the IEA’s flagship WEO publication gives the latest energy demand and supply projections for different future scenarios, broken down by country, fuel and sector. It also gives special focus to such topical energy sector issues as:

• Russia's energy prospects and their implications for global markets.

• The role of coal in driving economic growth in an emissions-constrained world.

• The implications of a possible delay in oil and gas sector investment in the Middle East and North Africa.

• How high-carbon infrastructure “lock-in” is making the 2°C climate change goal more challenging and expensive to meet.

• The scale of fossil fuel subsidies and support for renewable energy and their impact on energy, economic and environmental trends.

• A “Low Nuclear Case” to investigate what a rapid slowdown in the use of nuclear power would mean for the global energy landscape.

• The scale and type of investment needed to provide modern energy to the billions of the world’s poor that do not have it.