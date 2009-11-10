The International Energy Agency's authoritative annual global energy projections. This 2009 edition analyses what the economic crisis will mean for energy markets and how the transition to a clean global energy system can be financed. It focuses on three specific areas: financing energy investment under a post 2012 climate framework, prospects for natural gas markets, and energy trends in Southeast Asia.
World Energy Outlook 2009
