World leaders have pledged to act to change the energy future. Some new policies are in place. But the trends in energy demand, imports, coal use and greenhouse gas emissions to 2030 in this year’s World Energy Outlook are even worse than projected in WEO 2006. China and India are the emerging giants of the world economy. Their unprecedented pace of economic development will require ever more energy, but it will transform living standards for billions. There can be no question of asking them selectively to curb growth so as to solve problems which are global. So how is the transition to be achieved to a more secure, lower-carbon energy system? WEO 2007 provides the answers. With extensive statistics, projections in three scenarios, analysis and advice, it shows China, India and the rest of the world why we need to co-operate to change the energy future and how to do it.
World Energy Outlook 2007
China and India Insights
Report
World Energy Outlook
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Report24 October 2023
-
Report27 October 2022
-
Report13 October 2021
-
Report13 October 2020
-
Report13 November 2019
-
Report13 November 2018
-
Report14 November 2017
-
Report16 November 2016
Related publications
-
3 July 2024
-
10 June 2024
-
Working paper27 May 2024
-
-
11 December 2023
-
7 December 2023
-
6 December 2023
-
5 December 2023