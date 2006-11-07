This 2006 edition of IEA's annual World Energy Outlook presents two visions of the energy future. Will it be under-invested, vulnerable and dirty, or clean, clever and competitive? This edition of WEO responds to the remit of the G8 world leaders by mapping a new energy future, contrasting it with where we are now headed. WEO 2006 shows how to change course. It counts the costs and benefits - and the benefits win.
World Energy Outlook 2006 also answers these questions:
- Is the economic reaction to high energy prices merely delayed?
- Is oil and gas investment on track?
- Are the conditions shaping up for a nuclear energy revival?
- Can biofuels erode the oil monopoly in road transport?
- Can 2.5 billion people in developing countries switch to modern energy for cooking?
- Is Brazil learning new lessons or teaching the world?
With extensive statistics, detailed projections, analysis and advice, WEO 2006 equips policy-makers and the public to re-make the energy future.