The International Energy Agency’s World Energy Outlook 2005 answers these challenging questions. In addition to providing updated projections of world energy demand and supply to 2030, it analyses in detail prospects for:
• The Middle East and North Africa’s domestic demand for oil, gas and electricity, including for water desalination.
• The region’s oil and gas resources, plans and potential for production and how much investment will be required.
• Energy-sector developments in Algeria, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Libya, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.
• What would happen if upstream oil investment is delayed.
• What would happen if consuming countries, driven by security concerns, persistent high prices or environmental policies, act to curb demand and develop alternatives.
The producing countries in the Middle East and North Africa can count on growing demand for their oil and gas. Are energy importing countries’ expectations of them realistic?