World Energy Outlook 2003

World energy demand will raise by two-thirds between now and 2030, and the world economy will falter if these energy supplies are not available. How much investment will be required to satisfy this need and can it be financed?

The WEIO 2003 from the IEA answers these questions in a first-ever attempt to quantify global energy investment needs, fuel by fuel and region by region.

The numbers are daunting. The global financial system has the capacity to fund the required investment, but are the conditions right?