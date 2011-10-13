Skip to main content
Working Party on Financial Statistics: Proceedings of the Workshop on Securitisation

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg3h0jssnq6-en
Michèle Chavoix-Mannato
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Chavoix-Mannato, M. (2011), “Working Party on Financial Statistics: Proceedings of the Workshop on Securitisation”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2011/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg3h0jssnq6-en.
