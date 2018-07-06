Skip to main content
Working it out

Career Guidance and Employer Engagement
https://doi.org/10.1787/51c9d18d-en
Pauline Musset, Lucia Mytna Kurekova
OECD Education Working Papers
Musset, P. and L. Mytna Kurekova (2018), “Working it out: Career Guidance and Employer Engagement”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 175, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/51c9d18d-en.
