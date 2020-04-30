Canada has introduced a set of programmes to test novel approaches to skills development. This report analyses the potential of these programmes to improve the future-readiness of Canada’s adult learning system. Further, it outlines how these programmes might be expanded to promote optimal skills use and learning within workplaces, through the use of high-performance work practices.
Workforce Innovation to Foster Positive Learning Environments in Canada
Report
Getting Skills Right
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
5 September 2023
-
15 December 2022
-
Report27 September 2022
-
20 June 2022
-
10 March 2022
-
28 February 2022
-
17 December 2021
-
Report29 October 2021
Related publications
-
27 June 2024
-
27 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-
30 May 2024
-
24 May 2024