After having explained the smaller gender gap in social entrepreneurship compared to commercial entrepreneurship, this paper provides information on female management style and on the innovation capacity of social enteprises led by women. This Report is based on SELUSI data and presents three specific case studies from Hungary, Russia and Chile.
Women's Social Entrepreneurship and Innovation
Working paper
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper26 June 2024
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
Working paper14 June 2024
-
11 May 2024
-
Working paper16 April 2024
-
11 March 2024
-
Working paper11 March 2024
-
Working paper5 December 2023
Related publications
-
8 July 2024
-
3 July 2024
-
Working paper2 July 2024
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper6 June 2024
-
29 April 2024