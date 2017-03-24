Skip to main content
Who Makes It Into PISA?

Understanding the Impact of PISA Sample Eligibility Using Turkey as a Case Study (PISA 2003 - PISA 2012)
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/41d175fc-en
Authors
Nicholas Spaull
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Spaull, N. (2017), “Who Makes It Into PISA?: Understanding the Impact of PISA Sample Eligibility Using Turkey as a Case Study (PISA 2003 - PISA 2012)”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 154, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/41d175fc-en.
