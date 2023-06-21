Skip to main content
“Who does what” for active labour market policies

A zoom on the role of subnational governments
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/d8d6868d-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), ““Who does what” for active labour market policies: A zoom on the role of subnational governments”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2023/09, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/d8d6868d-en.
