This paper maps “who does what” across levels of government in OECD countries in relation to active labour market policies (ALMPs), with a focus on the role of subnational governments. It highlights recent reforms in the multi-level governance of ALMPs in a number of countries, and shows that in about two out of five OECD countries, subnational governments have some type of formal competences for delivering ALMPs. It also shows other ways subnational governments are commonly involved in such policies. This includes delivering their own labour market programmes, often targeted to those farthest from the labour market or facing multiple barriers to employment. Finally, it considers some of the benefits and drawbacks of more decentralised approaches to ALMPs and offers some general principles for managing these trade-offs across different types of governance systems.
“Who does what” for active labour market policies
A zoom on the role of subnational governments
Working paper
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Abstract
