Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Where Does Inequality Come From?

Ideas and Implications for Latin America
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/042422851403
Authors
James A. Robinson
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Robinson, J. (2001), “Where Does Inequality Come From?: Ideas and Implications for Latin America”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 188, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/042422851403.
Go to top