Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Where did equity in education improve over the past decade?

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/33602e45-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
PISA in Focus
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2017), “Where did equity in education improve over the past decade?”, PISA in Focus, No. 68, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/33602e45-en.
Go to top