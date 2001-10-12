What will schools look like in the future? What big trends are most influential in shaping education and how might these unfold in coming years? What policy questions need to be tackled today to open up desirable pathways into the future?



These ambitious questions are addressed in What Schools for the Future?, a publication produced by the OECD's Centre for Educational Research and Innovation (CERI). Drawing on an extensive international body of statistical and research evidence, the book analyses the social, economic, and educational trends of the 21st century. It also presents six possible scenarios for school systems over the next 10-20 years. The analysis is completed by contributions from eight international experts, looking with different perspectives at the challenges facing schools today and tomorrow.

