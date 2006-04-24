Think Scenarios, Rethink Education

This volume of the Schooling for Tomorrow series goes beyond the OECD’s own set of educational futures already published. It discusses how to develop scenarios and use them to address the challenges confronting policy and practice. Its chapters give both authoritative scholarly overviews and very practical lessons to be applied, including from Jay Ogilvy, a prominent exponent of scenario thinking for the business world, and school change expert Michael Fullan. This book is relevant for the many – policy makers, school leaders and teachers – concerned with the long-term future of education.