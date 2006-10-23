Demand-Sensitive Schooling?

Many educational experts are identifying a critical shift from supply-led systems — operating to procedures decided by educational authorities, schools and teachers — towards systems which are much more sensitive to demand. But, whose demands should these be? What are they? And how will schools recognize and cope with them? This book examines different aspects of the demand concept and presents international evidence from Austria, the Czech and Slovak Republics, Denmark, England, Finland, Hungary, Japan, Poland, Spain, and the United States to reveal attitudes and expectations.