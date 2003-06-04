Networks of Innovation

What are the gains and risks of modern alternatives to current education systems? This new report explores the practical implications of the profound changes underway in education.

OECD countries are increasingly characterised as "network societies", raising the possibility that educational networks could progressively supplant cumbersome bureaucracies both for management functions and as sources of innovation and professionalism. As schools become more autonomous and the world more complex, what forms of organisation and governance will ensure that education does not just fragment into chaos? Such questions inspired seminars organised in Hungary, the Netherlands and Portugal with the OECD's Center for Educational Research and Innovation (CERI). The resulting analysis is published in this latest report in CERI's Schooling for Tomorrow series, useful for both shapers and students of educational change.