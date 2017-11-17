Skip to main content
What role for social sciences in innovation?

Re-assessing how scientific disciplines contribute to different industries
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/8a306011-en
Caroline Paunov, Sandra Planes-Satorra, Tadanori Moriguchi
OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers
Paunov, C., S. Planes-Satorra and T. Moriguchi (2017), “What role for social sciences in innovation?: Re-assessing how scientific disciplines contribute to different industries”, OECD Science, Technology and Industry Policy Papers, No. 45, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/8a306011-en.
