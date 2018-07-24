Skip to main content
What matters the most to people?

Evidence from the OECD Better Life Index users’ responses
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/edf9a89a-en
Carlotta Balestra, Romina Boarini, Elena Tosetto
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Balestra, C., R. Boarini and E. Tosetto (2018), “What matters the most to people? : Evidence from the OECD Better Life Index users’ responses”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2018/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/edf9a89a-en.
