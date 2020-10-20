Skip to main content
What matters for language learning?

The questionnaire framework for the PISA 2025 Foreign Language Assessment
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5e06e820-en
Authors
Gabriele Marconi, Carla Campos Cascales, Catalina Covacevich, Tue Halgreen
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Marconi, G. et al. (2020), “What matters for language learning?: The questionnaire framework for the PISA 2025 Foreign Language Assessment”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 234, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5e06e820-en.
