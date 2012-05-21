Skip to main content
What Makes for a Better Life?

The Determinants of Subjective Well-Being in OECD Countries – Evidence from the Gallup World Poll
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9b9ltjm937-en
Romina Boarini, Margherita Comola, Conal Smith, Robert Manchin, Femke de Keulenaer
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Boarini, R. et al. (2012), “What Makes for a Better Life?: The Determinants of Subjective Well-Being in OECD Countries – Evidence from the Gallup World Poll”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2012/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k9b9ltjm937-en.
