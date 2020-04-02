Skip to main content
What drives consumption tax revenues?

Disentangling policy and macroeconomic drivers
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/94ed8187-en
Authors
Hannah Simon, Michelle Harding
Tags
OECD Taxation Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Simon, H. and M. Harding (2020), “What drives consumption tax revenues? : Disentangling policy and macroeconomic drivers”, OECD Taxation Working Papers, No. 47, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/94ed8187-en.
