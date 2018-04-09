Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

What does innovation in pedagogy look like?

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/cca19081-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Teaching in Focus
Download PDF

Select a language

English
français

Cite this content as:

OECD (2018), “What does innovation in pedagogy look like?”, Teaching in Focus, No. 21, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/cca19081-en.
Go to top