Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

What Does Improved Fuel Economy Cost Consumers and What Does it Cost Taxpayers?

Some illustrations
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg9mq471x7g-en
Authors
Kurt van Dender, Philippe Crist
Tags
International Transport Forum Discussion Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

van Dender, K. and P. Crist (2011), “What Does Improved Fuel Economy Cost Consumers and What Does it Cost Taxpayers?: Some illustrations”, International Transport Forum Discussion Papers, No. 2011/16, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kg9mq471x7g-en.
Go to top