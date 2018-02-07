What do science teachers find most satisfying about their work?

Teachers play a vital role in the lives of their students. They impart knowledge, provide pastoral care, act as role models and, above all, create an environment that’s conducive to learning. But teaching is fraught with numerous challenges that could lead to dissatisfaction; some teachers might decide to leave the profession entirely. In fact, in many countries around the world, high attrition rates are considered to be the most important factor contributing to the shortage of qualified science teachers.

So what is it that science teachers find satisfying about their work – satisfying enough that they want to keep teaching, despite any challenges they might face?