- When choosing a school for their child, parents in all participating countries value academic achievement highly; but they are often even more concerned about the safety and environment of the school and the school’s reputation.
- The children of parents who consider academic achievement very important score 46 points higher in mathematics than the children of parents who consider it not important.
What do parents look for in their child's school?
Policy paper
PISA in Focus
Abstract
