- Schools are providing support for new teachers in the form of mentoring and induction programmes, but nearly one third of new teachers report a high level of need for professional development around student discipline and behaviour problems.
- Contrary to what is often reported, the schools in which new teachers teach are no different than those of their more experienced colleagues.
- According to the countries surveyed in the Teaching and Learning International Survey (TALIS), new teachers1 spend less time on teaching and learning and more time on classroom management and report lower levels of self-efficacy than experienced teachers.
What Can Be Done to Support New Teachers?
