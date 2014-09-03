This OECD Emission Scenario Document (ESD) is intended to provide information on the sources, use patterns, and potential release pathways of chemicals to be used in water washing machines at industrial and institutional laundries. The document presents standard approaches for estimating the environmental releases of and occupational exposures to chemicals used in water washing machines in laundries.
Water Based Washing Operations at Industrial and Institutional Laundries
Report
Series on Emission Scenario Documents
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
18 February 2021
-
16 October 2020
-
9 July 2019
-
-
Report1 February 2017
-
-
3 April 2015
-
Report2 April 2015
Related publications
-
18 February 2021
-
16 October 2020
-
9 July 2019
-
-
28 January 2019
-
Report1 February 2017
-
-
3 April 2015