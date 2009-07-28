Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Vertical Trade, Trade Costs and FDI

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/222111384154
Authors
Sébastien Miroudot, Alexandros Ragoussis
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Miroudot, S. and A. Ragoussis (2009), “Vertical Trade, Trade Costs and FDI”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 89, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/222111384154.
Go to top