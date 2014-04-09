Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Valuation and Assessment of Immovable Property

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz5pzvr28hk-en
Authors
Richard Almy
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Fiscal Federalism
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Almy, R. (2014), “Valuation and Assessment of Immovable Property”, OECD Working Papers on Fiscal Federalism, No. 19, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jz5pzvr28hk-en.
Go to top