Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Upgrading Japan's Innovation System to Sustain Economic Growth

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/365562216004
Authors
Randall S. Jones, Tadashi Yokoyama
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Jones, R. and T. Yokoyama (2006), “Upgrading Japan's Innovation System to Sustain Economic Growth”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 527, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/365562216004.
Go to top