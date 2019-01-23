Skip to main content
Upgrading business investment in Turkey

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/537fc88b-en
Seyit Mümin Cilasun, Rauf Gönenç, Mustafa Utku Özmen, Mehmed Zahid Samancıoǧlu, Fatih Yilmaz, Volker Ziemann
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cilasun, S. et al. (2019), “Upgrading business investment in Turkey”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1532, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/537fc88b-en.
