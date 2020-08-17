Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Unlocking Reductions in the Construction Costs of Nuclear

A Practical Guide for Stakeholders
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/33ba86e1-en
Authors
OECD, Nuclear Energy Agency
Tags
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD/NEA (2020), Unlocking Reductions in the Construction Costs of Nuclear: A Practical Guide for Stakeholders , OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/33ba86e1-en.
Go to top