Unemployment, temporary work and subjective well-being

Gendered effect of spousal labour market insecurity in the United Kingdom
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlz6qjsf36c-en
Authors
Hande Inanc
Tags
OECD Statistics Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Inanc, H. (2016), “Unemployment, temporary work and subjective well-being: Gendered effect of spousal labour market insecurity in the United Kingdom”, OECD Statistics Working Papers, No. 2016/04, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jlz6qjsf36c-en.
