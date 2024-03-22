Skip to main content
Unemployment in Developing Countries

New Light on an Old Problem
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/665867303478
Authors
David Turnham, Deniz Eröcal
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Turnham, D. and D. Eröcal (1990), “Unemployment in Developing Countries: New Light on an Old Problem”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 22, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/665867303478.
