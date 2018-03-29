Skip to main content
Understanding innovative pedagogies

Key themes to analyse new approaches to teaching and learning
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/9f843a6e-en
Authors
Amelia Peterson, Hanna Dumont, Marc Lafuente, Nancy Law
OECD Education Working Papers
Peterson, A. et al. (2018), “Understanding innovative pedagogies: Key themes to analyse new approaches to teaching and learning”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 172, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9f843a6e-en.
