Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Twenty years of tax autonomy across levels of government

Measurement and applications
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ca7ebc02-en
Authors
Sean Dougherty, Michelle Harding, Andrew Reschovsky
Tags
OECD Working Papers on Fiscal Federalism
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Dougherty, S., M. Harding and A. Reschovsky (2019), “Twenty years of tax autonomy across levels of government: Measurement and applications”, OECD Working Papers on Fiscal Federalism, No. 29, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ca7ebc02-en.
Go to top